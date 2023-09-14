Boukhari meets with Le Drian and Mufti Derian

2023-09-14 | 12:49
Boukhari meets with Le Drian and Mufti Derian
Boukhari meets with Le Drian and Mufti Derian

A meeting was held at the residence of the Saudi Arabian Ambassador, Walid Al-Boukhari, in Yarzeh. 

The attendees included Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian, French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, and French Ambassador. 

The meeting lasted for half an hour, after which they moved to the main hall where Sunni MPs were waiting for them.
Notably absent from the meeting were MPs Ibrahim Mneimneh, Osama Saad, Jihad al-Samad, Yanal al-Soleh, Melhem al-Hojeiri, and Halima Al-Qaqaour.

 
 

Lebanon News

Boukhari

Lebanon

France

Derian

KSA

Saudi Arabia

Le Drian

Negotiations and implications: Lebanese deposit crisis stalls IMF agreement talks
Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses more clashes and six fatalities
