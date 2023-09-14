News
Boukhari meets with Le Drian and Mufti Derian
Lebanon News
2023-09-14 | 12:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Boukhari meets with Le Drian and Mufti Derian
A meeting was held at the residence of the Saudi Arabian Ambassador, Walid Al-Boukhari, in Yarzeh.
The attendees included Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian, French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, and French Ambassador.
The meeting lasted for half an hour, after which they moved to the main hall where Sunni MPs were waiting for them.
Notably absent from the meeting were MPs Ibrahim Mneimneh, Osama Saad, Jihad al-Samad, Yanal al-Soleh, Melhem al-Hojeiri, and Halima Al-Qaqaour.
Lebanon News
Boukhari
Lebanon
France
Derian
KSA
Saudi Arabia
Le Drian
