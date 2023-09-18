Minister Bouchikian: Factory owners in Lebanon are instructed not to employ Syrian workers who do not possess valid documents and legal permits

2023-09-18 | 07:33
Minister Bouchikian: Factory owners in Lebanon are instructed not to employ Syrian workers who do not possess valid documents and legal permits
Minister Bouchikian: Factory owners in Lebanon are instructed not to employ Syrian workers who do not possess valid documents and legal permits

The caretaker Industry Minister, George Bouchikian, has issued Circular No. 1/83 addressed to factory owners operating within the Lebanese territory.

In accordance with Cabinet Decision No. 1, dated September 11, 2023, regarding the Syrian displacement issue, particularly the illegal infiltration of displaced individuals, and the request made to all relevant ministries and administrations to take specific measures within their respective jurisdictions, factory owners in Lebanon are instructed not to employ Syrian workers who do not possess valid documents and legal permits. 

Failure to comply with this directive will result in suspending the factory's operations and withdrawing its licenses.

The Ministry will take actions and measures to verify factories' compliance with this circular and enforce it.


