Ukraine's army says still fighting in Kursk

The Ukrainian army on Saturday denied Moscow's claim to have driven Kyiv's forces out of Kursk, saying that fighting in the western Russian region bordering Ukraine was still ongoing.



"Statements by the enemy leadership about the 'defeat' of the Ukrainian troops are nothing more than propaganda tricks," Ukraine's Chief of Staff said, adding that "the operational situation is difficult, but our units continue to hold their positions."



