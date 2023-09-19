Qatari Ambassador confirms solidarity with Lebanon in meeting with Army Commander

Qatar's Ambassador to Lebanon, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, reaffirmed Qatari's continued support for Lebanon and its Army amid the current exceptional circumstances.



The Qatari ambassador's statement came during his meeting with the Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, at his office in Yarze.



General Aoun conveyed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, for his ongoing support to the Lebanese Army.