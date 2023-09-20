The new European Union Ambassador to Lebanon, Sandra De Waele, affirmed the European Union's ongoing commitment to Lebanon and its people to set the country on the path to recovery.



Ambassador De Waele made these remarks during her meeting with the Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, in his office in Yarze early on Wednesday.



The meeting included a discussion of the general situation and the relations between Lebanon and the European Union.



De Waele emphasized the continuous support for state institutions and underscored the importance of implementing structural reforms to help Lebanon regain international trust.



During the meeting, they also discussed projects funded by the European Union, particularly those related to the Integrated Border Management project, highlighting the importance of border control for the benefit of all.



Minister Sleem emphasized that it is now more urgent than ever to address the Syrian refugee crisis, which is the responsibility of the international community as a whole, and called for concerted efforts to address this escalating crisis.