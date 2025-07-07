Seven months of ceasefire violations: New Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon as US mediation advances

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



South Lebanon witnessed a new wave of Israeli attacks on areas north of the Litani River, marking one of several rounds of violations that have occurred since the ceasefire agreement on November 27.



The latest strikes targeted multiple locations the night before U.S. envoy Tom Barrack landed in Beirut, including Arzay and Zrariyeh in the Sidon district, where nine people were injured. Israeli warplanes also hit positions along the Litani River as well as sites in the Bekaa Valley, notably in Boudai and the Jroud al-Shaara region.



On the ground, Israeli bulldozers advanced more than 100 meters into the town of Kfarkela, carving out a buffer zone along the road leading to Odaisseh.



Meanwhile, in Aita al-Shaab, an Israeli force advanced several hundred meters from Khallet al-Wardeh towards a residential area, only to withdraw before Lebanese Army and UNIFIL troops arrived around 2 a.m.



The new escalation adds to a series of Israeli violations, assassinations, and attacks that have persisted for over seven months—since the ceasefire—totaling nearly 3,900 air, land, and maritime breaches across South Lebanon, Beirut's southern suburbs, and the Bekaa. These attacks have killed at least 196 people and wounded around 450 others.



Despite the provocations, Hezbollah has so far refrained from responding militarily, adhering to the ceasefire agreement and coordinating with the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL in dismantling hundreds of its positions and facilities, including weapons stockpiles south of the Litani River.



The ongoing collaboration between UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army has sparked occasional confrontations with local residents objecting to solo UNIFIL patrols without army escorts in certain areas.



Lebanon has largely upheld its commitments under the ceasefire, with only two incidents involving rocket fire toward Israel, both traced to a Palestinian Hamas-affiliated group acting independently, according to security sources. Lebanese authorities have since apprehended the group's members and handed them over to the state.



The latest escalation comes as U.S.-Lebanese talks intensify regarding the issue of exclusive state control over arms amid heightened rhetoric and concerns about potential scenarios linked to the outcome of diplomatic contacts and upcoming regional meetings.



However, for now, military officials on the ground say the reality does not yet reflect the worst-case fears being circulated.