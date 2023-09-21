Shots fired outside US Embassy, no injuries reported

2023-09-21 | 01:21
Shots fired outside US Embassy, no injuries reported
0min
Shots fired outside US Embassy, no injuries reported

Spokesperson for the US Embassy in Lebanon Jake Nelson, said on Thursday that gunfire was fired at the embassy on Wednesday evening without any injuries occurring.

He noted that "at 10:37 PM local time, reports were received of gunfire from small arms near the entrance of the US Embassy."

The spokesperson for the US Embassy in Lebanon clarified that no injuries have occurred, adding that the facility is safe. 
“We are in close contact with the law enforcement authorities in the host country,” he said.
 

Lebanon News

US

Embassy

Lebanon

Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson
LBCI Previous

