Lebanese Army dismantles major Captagon factory in Yammouneh, Baalbek
Lebanon News
14-07-2025 | 05:44
Lebanese Army dismantles major Captagon factory in Yammouneh, Baalbek
The Lebanese Army announced that it had dismantled on Sunday one of the largest drug manufacturing facilities uncovered to date in the town of Yammouneh, Baalbek.
According to an army statement, a patrol from the Directorate of Intelligence, backed by a military unit, raided the Captagon production site based on intelligence gathered by the directorate.
Forces dismantled about 10 tons of machinery used in the operation. Part of the equipment was destroyed on-site, while large quantities of Captagon pills and other narcotics were seized.
A bulldozer was brought in to seal a 300-meter tunnel connected to the facility, which had been used for access, escape, and storage.
The seized materials are now in custody, and an investigation is underway under judicial supervision. Efforts to arrest those responsible are ongoing.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Baalbek
Lebanese Army
Drug Manufacturing
Raid
Next
Lebanon's FM urges EU support on Israeli withdrawal in Brussels talks
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to boost financial oversight
Previous
6
Lebanon Economy
04:14
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to boost financial oversight
Lebanon Economy
04:14
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to boost financial oversight
7
Middle East News
07:55
Israel strikes tanks in Syria's Sweida
Middle East News
07:55
Israel strikes tanks in Syria's Sweida
8
Lebanon News
02:31
Jeita Grotto to welcome visitors starting July 15
Lebanon News
02:31
Jeita Grotto to welcome visitors starting July 15
