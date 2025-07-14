Lebanese Army dismantles major Captagon factory in Yammouneh, Baalbek

14-07-2025 | 05:44
Lebanese Army dismantles major Captagon factory in Yammouneh, Baalbek
0min
Lebanese Army dismantles major Captagon factory in Yammouneh, Baalbek

The Lebanese Army announced that it had dismantled on Sunday one of the largest drug manufacturing facilities uncovered to date in the town of Yammouneh, Baalbek.

According to an army statement, a patrol from the Directorate of Intelligence, backed by a military unit, raided the Captagon production site based on intelligence gathered by the directorate.

Forces dismantled about 10 tons of machinery used in the operation. Part of the equipment was destroyed on-site, while large quantities of Captagon pills and other narcotics were seized.

A bulldozer was brought in to seal a 300-meter tunnel connected to the facility, which had been used for access, escape, and storage.

The seized materials are now in custody, and an investigation is underway under judicial supervision. Efforts to arrest those responsible are ongoing.

