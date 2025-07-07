Rubio to make first visit to Asia for ASEAN meeting

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Malaysia later this week to attend a meeting of Southeast Asian Nations in his first trip to Asia as America's top diplomat, the State Department said Monday.



Rubio will travel July 8-12 and take part in meetings in Kuala Lumpur with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, whose ministers are gathering there, the State Department said in a statement. He is also scheduled to meet with senior Malaysian government officials.



Rubio will seek to firm up U.S. relationships with partners and allies in the region, who have been unnerved by President Donald Trump's global tariff strategy.



The trip is part of a renewed U.S. focus on the Indo-Pacific region and represents an effort by the Trump administration to look beyond the conflicts in the Middle East and Europe that have consumed much of its attention.





Reuters