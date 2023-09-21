Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, delivered a poignant address at the 78th UN General Assembly session in New York, highlighting Lebanon's dire challenges.



In his speech, he emphasized Lebanon's struggles amid a fragile international system and a region rife with tensions and complexities that have placed a burden on its citizens.



Mikati's address commenced by underscoring Lebanon's foremost challenge – the prolonged vacuum in the presidency.



He lamented the inability to elect a new president, which has resulted in institutional and political instability, exacerbated economic and financial crises, and a stalling of essential reforms and recovery plans.



"I look forward to the Lebanese Parliament exercising its sovereign role by electing a president of the republic in the coming period, a president around whom the Lebanese would be united," he stated.



Mikati also commended the efforts of the five-nation committee and the French initiative to achieve this vital constitutional milestone.



Addressing another critical issue, Mikati drew attention to the "successive waves of (Syrian) displacement" and the serious economic and social consequences threatening Lebanon's existence.



He expressed: "Although we have already voiced our concerns in all the international fora, and in this forum in particular, the international community's response to this humanitarian tragedy is still timid and falls short of an effective, sustainable solution."



"I warn once again against the displacement's negative repercussions that only deepen the crises in Lebanon," he cautioned, adding: "I also reiterate the call to devise a roadmap in cooperation with all the international stakeholders, to find sustainable solutions to the Syrian displacement crisis before its repercussions spiral out of control."



Mikati announced Lebanon's agreement with the UNHCR regarding data exchange about Syrians in Lebanon, emphasizing the commitment to cooperate with international and UN organizations.



Finally, Mikati addressed the ongoing challenge of Israel's occupation of "swathes of our territories in the south," along with its continuous violations of Lebanese sovereignty.



He reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and all relevant resolutions.