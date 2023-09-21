News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's PM calls for action at UNGA amidst unprecedented challenges: From presidential vacuum to refugee crisis
Lebanon News
2023-09-21 | 06:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's PM calls for action at UNGA amidst unprecedented challenges: From presidential vacuum to refugee crisis
Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, delivered a poignant address at the 78th UN General Assembly session in New York, highlighting Lebanon's dire challenges.
In his speech, he emphasized Lebanon's struggles amid a fragile international system and a region rife with tensions and complexities that have placed a burden on its citizens.
Mikati's address commenced by underscoring Lebanon's foremost challenge – the prolonged vacuum in the presidency.
He lamented the inability to elect a new president, which has resulted in institutional and political instability, exacerbated economic and financial crises, and a stalling of essential reforms and recovery plans.
"I look forward to the Lebanese Parliament exercising its sovereign role by electing a president of the republic in the coming period, a president around whom the Lebanese would be united," he stated.
Mikati also commended the efforts of the five-nation committee and the French initiative to achieve this vital constitutional milestone.
Addressing another critical issue, Mikati drew attention to the "successive waves of (Syrian) displacement" and the serious economic and social consequences threatening Lebanon's existence.
He expressed: "Although we have already voiced our concerns in all the international fora, and in this forum in particular, the international community's response to this humanitarian tragedy is still timid and falls short of an effective, sustainable solution."
"I warn once again against the displacement's negative repercussions that only deepen the crises in Lebanon," he cautioned, adding: "I also reiterate the call to devise a roadmap in cooperation with all the international stakeholders, to find sustainable solutions to the Syrian displacement crisis before its repercussions spiral out of control."
Mikati announced Lebanon's agreement with the UNHCR regarding data exchange about Syrians in Lebanon, emphasizing the commitment to cooperate with international and UN organizations.
Finally, Mikati addressed the ongoing challenge of Israel's occupation of "swathes of our territories in the south," along with its continuous violations of Lebanese sovereignty.
He reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and all relevant resolutions.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Najib Mikati
UN
General Assembly
New York
Presidential
Vacuum
Reforms
Five-Nation Committee
French Initiative
Syria
Refugee
Crisis
UNHCR
Israel
Occupation
Resolution 1701
Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-18
Mikati arrives in New York to represent Lebanon at the 78th UN General Assembly
Lebanon News
2023-09-18
Mikati arrives in New York to represent Lebanon at the 78th UN General Assembly
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-13
Awaiting action: UNHCR and municipalities' delay in addressing the threat of Syrian displacement in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-13
Awaiting action: UNHCR and municipalities' delay in addressing the threat of Syrian displacement in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10
Demographic challenge: Can Lebanon handle the influx of Syrian refugees amid economic crisis?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10
Demographic challenge: Can Lebanon handle the influx of Syrian refugees amid economic crisis?
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-29
LBCI's sources: Lebanon has not received refugee data from UNHCR yet
Lebanon News
2023-08-29
LBCI's sources: Lebanon has not received refugee data from UNHCR yet
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians
0
Lebanon News
06:19
Health Minister addresses UN on pandemic preparedness and solidarity
Lebanon News
06:19
Health Minister addresses UN on pandemic preparedness and solidarity
0
Lebanon News
05:26
Abou Haidar to LBCI: Bloomberg allows unification of exchange rate
Lebanon News
05:26
Abou Haidar to LBCI: Bloomberg allows unification of exchange rate
0
Lebanon News
05:23
Gemayel on X: The escalation of incidents will not be in anyone's interest, especially those who fabricate them
Lebanon News
05:23
Gemayel on X: The escalation of incidents will not be in anyone's interest, especially those who fabricate them
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-15
Interrogation session of Raja Salameh adjourned
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-15
Interrogation session of Raja Salameh adjourned
0
Middle East News
2023-07-17
360 migrants rescued on Libya's border with Tunisia
Middle East News
2023-07-17
360 migrants rescued on Libya's border with Tunisia
0
World News
2023-08-22
Turkey considers UN Security Council statement on Cyprus 'detached from reality'
World News
2023-08-22
Turkey considers UN Security Council statement on Cyprus 'detached from reality'
0
Lebanon News
05:26
Abou Haidar to LBCI: Bloomberg allows unification of exchange rate
Lebanon News
05:26
Abou Haidar to LBCI: Bloomberg allows unification of exchange rate
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:14
US Embassy in Lebanon targeted: LBCI sources confirm 15 shots fired at main entrance
Lebanon News
03:14
US Embassy in Lebanon targeted: LBCI sources confirm 15 shots fired at main entrance
2
Lebanon News
18:20
Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson
Lebanon News
18:20
Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
Is the Quintet becoming a Quartet? Lebanon's presidential mediation uncertainty continues
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
Is the Quintet becoming a Quartet? Lebanon's presidential mediation uncertainty continues
4
Lebanon News
14:18
PM Mikati to LBCI: None of the international officials have approached me with the name of General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate
Lebanon News
14:18
PM Mikati to LBCI: None of the international officials have approached me with the name of General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate
5
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Historic accord on the horizon: Parties edge toward Yemen peace agreement
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Historic accord on the horizon: Parties edge toward Yemen peace agreement
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Arab heritage triumphs: Tell es-Sultan and more join UNESCO's World Heritage List
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Arab heritage triumphs: Tell es-Sultan and more join UNESCO's World Heritage List
8
Lebanon News
01:21
Shots fired outside US Embassy, no injuries reported
Lebanon News
01:21
Shots fired outside US Embassy, no injuries reported
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More