Partial building collapse in Tripoli raises safety concerns

Lebanon News
07-01-2026 | 10:10
0min
A section of a building in Tripoli partially collapsed on Wednesday, alarming residents who say the structure had long shown visible cracks and raising fears of further collapses.

The incident has renewed concerns about building safety and the enforcement of construction regulations in the northern Lebanese city.

