Kabalan to al-Rahi: Some Christians do not want a Christian president

Lebanon News
2023-09-24 | 06:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Kabalan to al-Rahi: Some Christians do not want a Christian president
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Kabalan to al-Rahi: Some Christians do not want a Christian president

The Grand Jaafari Mufti, Sheikh Ahmed Kabalan, addressed Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, saying, "The issue in Lebanon is that some Christians do not want a Christian president."

In a statement, Kabalan saw that "what we have been experiencing since October 2019 is an overwhelming American invasion on various fronts. We need everyone at this critical moment of invasion and the decisive battles the country is going through."

He emphasized that national solidarity, dialogue, and unity are essential for the nation's salvation.

He explained, "we have stated that political division violates the constitution and law and destroys the country. It plays into the hands of Washington and its international, regional group."

Considering that Lebanon is facing its worst systematic war, he added, "It is no secret that Lebanon is exposed to its worst systematic war, and the organized storm led by Washington is causing the worst catastrophe affecting the state, its project, and its people. Their goal is to destroy Lebanon's pillars, and sadly, inside the country, some are participating in this war on destructive fronts. There is no neutrality in this war because Lebanon is under invasion."

The Mufti further pointed out that "the law and the constitution are suffering from the Washington storm and the partnership of some with it. Those who have fought the toughest national wars to restore the constitution, the country, and its institutions are now calling for national solidarity and a rescue dialogue, and the problem is 'not the oppression of the wicked but the silence of the righteous.'"

He observed that "the gate of tyranny, which violates the constitution, is only lagging in the rescue dialogue, despite the severity of the war that is grinding the country."

Lebanon News

Ahmad Kabalan

al-Rahi

Christians

President

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Tripartite meeting in Beirut focuses on strengthening Palestinian coordination
MP Mohammad Raad calls for swift Presidential election to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-14

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi's message: Presidential election is vital for Lebanon's stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-27

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi questions delay in Lebanon's presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-11

Al-Rahi addresses presidential situation with Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

MP Mohammad Raad calls for swift Presidential election to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:02

Tripartite meeting in Beirut focuses on strengthening Palestinian coordination

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

MP Mohammad Raad calls for swift Presidential election to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:47

Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:54

Patriarch al-Rahi denounces Lebanon's unequal taxation system, affirms church's unwavering commitment

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:26

Four soldiers killed in an attack by Al-Qaeda in Yemen

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:54

Patriarch al-Rahi denounces Lebanon's unequal taxation system, affirms church's unwavering commitment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-31

Beyond Sayrafa, unveiling the new Bloomberg trading platform: Implications for exchange rate and economy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-15

BDL statement on exceptional arrangements for gradual withdrawal of foreign currency deposits

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:47

Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille

LBCI
Middle East News
00:05

Addressing the UN, Saudi FM calls for reforms in Lebanon, advocates for peaceful resolution in Yemen

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:51

The stakes are high: Qatar's role in resolving Lebanon's Presidential crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:54

Patriarch al-Rahi denounces Lebanon's unequal taxation system, affirms church's unwavering commitment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:07

Unlocking Lebanon's Potential: 2.4 Billion Dollars Await Settlement from Quarry and Crusher Owners

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

MP Mohammad Raad calls for swift Presidential election to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Calm Seas, Troubled Waters: Lebanon's Ongoing Migrant Crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

From Green to Gray: The Illicit Tree Trade in Dibebiyeh's Woods

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More