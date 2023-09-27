Saudi FM meets French Envoy for talks on Lebanon, regional affairs

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received the special envoy of the French President to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian.



During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral relations between the Kingdom and France and ways to enhance joint coordination in various fields.



Additionally, according to the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they tackled the latest developments in the Lebanese file and the regional and international developments and efforts related to it.



The advisor to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, Nizar Al-Aloula, and the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, attended the meeting.