Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
27
o
Confronting the 'giant machine': Sovereign Front for Lebanon marks second anniversary
Lebanon News
2023-09-30 | 05:25
High views
Confronting the 'giant machine': Sovereign Front for Lebanon marks second anniversary
The "Sovereign Front for Lebanon" celebrated its second anniversary in Ma'arab in a gathering attended by the leader of the "Lebanese Forces" party, Samir Geagea, and its members.
Member of the "Strong Republic" bloc, MP Camille Chamoun, stated, "This struggle is not new to us, as we have previously undertaken it in the Lebanese Front, which sacrificed thousands of martyrs."
"We will continue in this direction, even though we have overcome many challenges and accomplished the majority of them. Still, much remains to be done, and this will only succeed if we stand united in the fight against this indirect occupation we are facing," he added.
He emphasized, "Nothing will divide us because we are united in building a new nation where Lebanese people live with dignity and freedom without external influences. The will is Lebanese, and it will remain so."
Furthermore, he pointed out that the Front is ongoing and open to those who wish to join, especially since its struggle is for the benefit of Lebanon.
He stressed that having numerous fronts weakens the ranks, and to prevent the opposing team from dominating the country, "we must unite within one front to face significant challenges." This message is directed at all components of the country.
In his turn, Ashraf Rifi, member of the "Renewal" bloc, said, "We, as Lebanese, Christians and Muslims, are united to build a homeland that resembles us and does not resemble others. A homeland that cannot be described as a field of terrorism or a 'captagon' factory."
He confirmed that what distinguishes them is their national fusion and pluralism, which is an added value, and they will continue in this direction.
He also noted that "Change has even begun in the environment controlled by the Iranian project. Our loud voices have given people hope, and our optimism is realistic, not illusory," hoping that we will reach the election of a new, sovereign president of the republic so that history will record the first failure of the other project.
As for the "Lebanese Forces" leader, he pointed out the presence of ideological differences with the other side but clarified that their main problem is with the resistance axis because "it puts its fangs in the country and wants to rule, but it doesn't know how."
He said the clearest evidence was that it had a president and a parliamentary and ministerial majority in recent years but failed.
He stated that the resistance axis clings to the Lebanese people and the Lebanese state, leading them to destruction and ruin. He explained that this axis, with the end of Aoun's term, insists on renewing itself for another six years through its candidate. However, the opposition stood in its way and made significant efforts to prevent this renewal, although it was not easy.
Geagea emphasized that the resistance axis differs from the state's project and strategy. He pointed out that the opposition's priority starts from the north and ends at Naqoura at its extreme. It spans from Beirut to the Bekaa Valley at its widest.
Meanwhile, this "axis" considers all we mentioned to be a small region within a much larger nation and works for its interests, which often conflict with Lebanon's interests and its people; he continued, "This led to the country's collapse, the deterioration of its people's situation, the loss of their deposits and funds, and its international and Arab reputation."
Geagea concluded by saying, "During this year, we managed to confront this 'giant machine,' which is not an easy achievement, even leading to the exposure of reality. We prevented the renewal of the resistance axis for itself, and this is almost final. Even if they continue to attempt renewal, we will continue until the Lebanese people live freely and with dignity in their country."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Sovereign Front For Lebanon
Samir Geagea
Ashraf Rifi
Camille Chamoun
Next
Lebanon's logistical challenge: How Lebanese citizens navigate the complex issue of Syrian refugees
Lebanon's Environment Minister warns of escalating fire danger in multiple Lebanese regions
Previous
