General Abbas Ibrahim warns of external influences that complicate path to change, cites potential conspiracy over Lebanon's security
Lebanon News
2023-10-02 | 05:19
General Abbas Ibrahim warns of external influences that complicate path to change, cites potential conspiracy over Lebanon's security
In a recent statement, General Abbas Ibrahim emphasized the limitations of initiatives in bringing about change in the Lebanese political landscape. He argued that external influences are complicating the situation, making the task even more challenging.
General Ibrahim said: "The solution is to engage in dialogue. What Speaker Nabih Berri has suggested is a path to a solution, not a cessation of his initiative as some portray it."
He stated that Lebanon's current presidential vacuum is a critical phase, with no foreseeable president on the horizon. This is especially concerning as the issue has international and regional dimensions, yet no concrete progress has been made.
General Ibrahim pointed out that political forces have added complexity to the matter, further hindering its resolution. He expressed, "Anyone who tries to help Lebanon overcome this crisis has interests that take precedence over ours, and matters become complicated."
He added, "We bear responsibility for everything that happens to us as a people because of our sectarian alignment."
General Ibrahim urged the exploration of new foundations and collaboration to establish a modern electoral law. He emphasized the importance of legislating laws that separate politics from administration, as political interference in management, security, and the judiciary leads to institutional crises.
Reflecting on President Fouad Chehab's era, General Ibrahim said, "I always hold hope for change in Lebanon, relying on the people's awareness of their pains and the necessity of change in the upcoming parliamentary elections. There are many milestones, but our priority should be to rebuild trust in institutions to build the nation."
He acknowledged that the role of the state has diminished but remains essential, as the collapse of the state would mean complete chaos.
General Ibrahim also addressed the issue of Syrian refugees fleeing to Lebanon due to worsening living conditions. He mentioned Lebanon's geographical proximity to Europe, which has exacerbated the refugee crisis.
He warned of a potential conspiracy against Lebanon and expressed concerns about incidents similar to those in France involving refugee individuals, especially given the alarming increase in the number of refugees in Lebanon and the proliferation of arms among some of them.
Regarding the Syrian refugee crisis, he stressed that a political breakthrough is needed to address the issue at the international level, citing a recent initiative by a Jordanian minister.
General Ibrahim criticized the official response to the crisis, arguing that some officials cite the "Caesar Act" as an excuse despite its lack of relevance to such matters. He called for bold action and the abandonment of the practice of seeking external permission for every decision.
In conclusion, General Abbas Ibrahim urged those involved to prioritize the interests of the Lebanese people as their guiding principle.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Abbas Ibrahim
Presidential
Vacuum
Syrian
Refugee
Crisis
Security
Dialogue
Change
Caesar Act
