Trump vows extra 10% tariff against countries 'aligning' with BRICS ​

07-07-2025 | 02:30
Trump vows extra 10% tariff against countries 'aligning' with BRICS ​
0min
Trump vows extra 10% tariff against countries 'aligning' with BRICS ​

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at the 11 nations of BRICS Sunday, vowing to impose an extra 10 percent tariff on the grouping that includes Brazil, Russia, India, and China.

"Any country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Sunday.

