Families of Beirut Blast Victims Demand Accountability

The Association of the Families of Beirut Port Explosion Victims addressed all the "conspirators against the lives of the victims," emphasizing that they will not rest until justice is served and every party involved is held accountable.



During their monthly stand-in at the Expatriate Statue on the fourth of each month, the association pointed out that the current reality we are living in, under the authoritarian rule and controlling rulers who manipulate the state's mechanisms and judiciary, is intolerable.



“It is unacceptable for the port explosion case to be lost in the corridors of politicians who are accustomed to obscuring the truth to protect their own interests,” they added.



The spokesperson for the founding committee of the gathering of the families of the martyrs, the wounded, and the affected by the Beirut Port explosion, Ibrahim Hoteit, emphasized that no one has been arrested in the case after thirty-two months since the explosion. He called for a return to the investigation to uncover the truth and criticized Judge Tareq Bitar.