One journalist killed and three injured in an Israeli bombing of their car in Alma al Shaab

Lebanon News
2023-10-13 | 11:38



One journalist killed and three injured in an Israeli bombing of their car in Alma al Shaab
One journalist killed and three injured in an Israeli bombing of their car in Alma al Shaab

It has been reported that a journalist has been killed and three others sustained injuries when Israeli forces bombed their car in Alma al Shaab.

Lebanon News

Journalist

Killed

Injured

Israeli

Bombing

Car

Alma al Shaab

