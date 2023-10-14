News
Caution and tension at Lebanon's southern borders. Here are the details
Lebanon News
2023-10-14 | 02:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Caution and tension at Lebanon's southern borders. Here are the details
Caution and tension loom over the areas adjacent to the Blue Line in the villages of the western sector, especially after the incident that led to colleague Issam Abdallah's martyrdom and others' injury when they were directly targeted by the Israeli army with shells.
After midnight, the Israeli army launched flares into the region's sky. It fired several incendiary ammunitions into the forests surrounding the villages of the western sector, especially in the town of Aalma El Chaeb.
UNIFIL forces also sounded alarm sirens from their positions in Chamaa, Tayr Harfa, and Ramyeh and reduced their patrols during the shelling. Units of the army are organizing entry and exit operations in the border areas, according to the National News Agency.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Tension
Blue Line
Issam Abdallah
Israel
UNIFIL
Next
After the martyrdom of Issam Abdallah in Aalma El Chaeb, this is what his mother said
Israeli army: Four militants killed in Lebanese territory before infiltrating northern Israel
Previous
