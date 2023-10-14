Caution and tension loom over the areas adjacent to the Blue Line in the villages of the western sector, especially after the incident that led to colleague Issam Abdallah's martyrdom and others' injury when they were directly targeted by the Israeli army with shells.



After midnight, the Israeli army launched flares into the region's sky. It fired several incendiary ammunitions into the forests surrounding the villages of the western sector, especially in the town of Aalma El Chaeb.



UNIFIL forces also sounded alarm sirens from their positions in Chamaa, Tayr Harfa, and Ramyeh and reduced their patrols during the shelling. Units of the army are organizing entry and exit operations in the border areas, according to the National News Agency.