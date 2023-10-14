Iran's Foreign Minister: Resistance in strong position to confront Israel

Lebanon News
2023-10-14 | 05:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iran&#39;s Foreign Minister: Resistance in strong position to confront Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Iran's Foreign Minister: Resistance in strong position to confront Israel

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated, "There must be an agreement to stop the war crimes committed by Israel against Gaza."

During a press conference, he said, "During meetings with the leaders of the resistance in Beirut, I found the resistance in an excellent position and fully prepared to respond to Israel's criminal actions."

He added, "The resistance is the one to decide to open new fronts or respond to any Israeli criminal acts, and the resistance can take any action it deems appropriate and declare the 'zero hour' in case of continued Israeli aggression. It's in the hands of the resistance as well."

Abdollahian emphasized that "Lebanon's security is important for everyone, including Iran, and any possibility regarding opening a new front can be considered in line with the circumstances."

He said, "I have been briefed by Nasrallah on the field developments of the resistance in Palestine and Lebanon, and any step Hezbollah takes will result in a major 'earthquake' against Israel."

He called on the international community to condemn the killing of Palestinian civilians as it condemned the killing of Israelis.

Abdollahian pointed out that "the Zionist entity is in its worst state, and the 'Al-Aqsa Flood' operation has proven that, and the American presence alongside Israel proves that it is on the verge of complete collapse, and Israel can achieve no accomplishments except killing children and civilians."

He proposed holding an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation regarding the situation in Gaza.

He said, "We will take various necessary diplomatic measures to stop the war crimes and lift the blockade on Gaza through intensive political consultations and meetings at the foreign ministers' level and the level of regional leaders."

The Iranian Foreign Minister considered that "if the international community and the United Nations, who support the instigation of Israeli wars, procrastinate, they will face the response that the resistance desires in the right place, and this response will change the map of the occupied territories."

He also mentioned that "Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to support Palestine and condemn war crimes."

Abdollahian stressed that "during his meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, he learned that they will take responsible steps towards the Gaza issue."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Iran

Israel

War

Crimes

Gaza

Al-Aqsa Flood

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

Hezbollah

Resistance

LBCI Next
Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel
Israeli army expresses 'profound regret' for journalist's killing in Southern Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

Israeli Channel 14: Rockets launched from Gaza towards Galilee and Golan near Syria, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-13

Iranian FM warns of regional consequences if Gaza conflict continues, prioritizes Lebanon's stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:46

Israeli army: During the night, we attacked a Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Lebanon files complaint with UN Security Council over killing of journalist Issam Abdallah by Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
04:39

Israeli army expresses 'profound regret' for journalist's killing in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
04:28

Ahmed Abdulhadi to LBCI: They accused us of slaughtering children, and now everyone is apologizing to us

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Blue Line's cycle of violence must end, urges UN Coordinator Joanna Wronecka

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-11

Israeli media: Suspected infiltration in the Rosh Hanikra border area with Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
04:28

Ahmed Abdulhadi to LBCI: They accused us of slaughtering children, and now everyone is apologizing to us

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

One journalist killed and three injured in an Israeli bombing of their car in Alma al Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Hezbollah targets Al-Abad, Mishkafayim, Ramyeh, and Jel Al-'Alam sites with precision strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:48

Israeli Army: Drone strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:14

Caution and tension at Lebanon's southern borders. Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:33

LBCI reports two Israeli missiles targeting Green Without Borders center in Tell en Nhas - Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Lebanese Army statement: Israeli strike targets unoccupied military observation tower

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

LBCI’s sources: Shelling of a Lebanese Army observation tower in Dhayra

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More