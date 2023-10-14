News
Iran's Foreign Minister: Resistance in strong position to confront Israel
Lebanon News
2023-10-14 | 05:05
3
min
Iran's Foreign Minister: Resistance in strong position to confront Israel
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated, "There must be an agreement to stop the war crimes committed by Israel against Gaza."
During a press conference, he said, "During meetings with the leaders of the resistance in Beirut, I found the resistance in an excellent position and fully prepared to respond to Israel's criminal actions."
He added, "The resistance is the one to decide to open new fronts or respond to any Israeli criminal acts, and the resistance can take any action it deems appropriate and declare the 'zero hour' in case of continued Israeli aggression. It's in the hands of the resistance as well."
Abdollahian emphasized that "Lebanon's security is important for everyone, including Iran, and any possibility regarding opening a new front can be considered in line with the circumstances."
He said, "I have been briefed by Nasrallah on the field developments of the resistance in Palestine and Lebanon, and any step Hezbollah takes will result in a major 'earthquake' against Israel."
He called on the international community to condemn the killing of Palestinian civilians as it condemned the killing of Israelis.
Abdollahian pointed out that "the Zionist entity is in its worst state, and the 'Al-Aqsa Flood' operation has proven that, and the American presence alongside Israel proves that it is on the verge of complete collapse, and Israel can achieve no accomplishments except killing children and civilians."
He proposed holding an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation regarding the situation in Gaza.
He said, "We will take various necessary diplomatic measures to stop the war crimes and lift the blockade on Gaza through intensive political consultations and meetings at the foreign ministers' level and the level of regional leaders."
The Iranian Foreign Minister considered that "if the international community and the United Nations, who support the instigation of Israeli wars, procrastinate, they will face the response that the resistance desires in the right place, and this response will change the map of the occupied territories."
He also mentioned that "Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to support Palestine and condemn war crimes."
Abdollahian stressed that "during his meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, he learned that they will take responsible steps towards the Gaza issue."
