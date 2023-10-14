Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel

2023-10-14 | 05:18
Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel
0min
Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel

The spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, emphasized that the Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack from Lebanon toward Israeli sovereignty. 

He stated that anyone attempting to breach the borders into Israeli territory would be killed.

He confirmed that the Israeli army targeted dozens of what he described as "Hamas elite unit saboteurs" Friday night.

Adraee observed confusion within the Hamas leadership as they evacuated residents from their homes south of Gaza City due to their leaders hiding under civilian buildings.

He stated that Israel had eliminated the leader Murad Abu Murad, who was responsible for Hamas's Air Force.

He pointed out that Israel is focused on achieving the defeat of Hamas and eliminating the leaders of the group involved in the attack, considering that "this terrorist organization with ISIS-like tendencies" will not rule Gaza militarily or politically.
 

Lebanon files complaint with UN Security Council over killing of journalist Issam Abdallah by Israel
Iran's Foreign Minister: Resistance in strong position to confront Israel
