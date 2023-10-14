News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon files complaint with UN Security Council over killing of journalist Issam Abdallah by Israel
Lebanon News
2023-10-14 | 07:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon files complaint with UN Security Council over killing of journalist Issam Abdallah by Israel
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed the Permanent Mission of Lebanon to the United Nations in New York to file a complaint with the United Nations Security Council regarding Israel's deliberate killing of the Lebanese journalist, Issam Abdallah, who worked for Reuters, and the injury of other journalists from Agence France-Presse and Al Jazeera.
It said that: "This constitutes a blatant assault and a heinous crime against freedom of expression, journalism, human rights, and international humanitarian law by callously killing innocent journalists who sought to convey the truth and defend it through their camera lenses and pens, and documenting their exposure to repeated Israeli aggressions in South Lebanon."
The complaint includes "an explanation of the escalating Israeli provocations and aggressions over the past week, and the resulting loss of life and property, as well as ongoing violations of Lebanon's sovereignty and UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which affirmed Lebanon's commitment to its full implementation."
It added: "Israel is held responsible for the escalating situation," and it warned that "failing to curb Israel's actions will ignite the entire region, threaten global peace and security, and jeopardize the interests of the world as a whole."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
United Nations
New York
Security Council
Israel
Issam Abdallah
Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:18
Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel
Lebanon News
05:18
Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel
0
Middle East News
04:39
Israeli army expresses 'profound regret' for journalist's killing in Southern Lebanon
Middle East News
04:39
Israeli army expresses 'profound regret' for journalist's killing in Southern Lebanon
0
Middle East News
04:13
Over 1300 buildings destroyed in Gaza Strip due to Israeli strikes: United Nations
Middle East News
04:13
Over 1300 buildings destroyed in Gaza Strip due to Israeli strikes: United Nations
0
Lebanon News
01:46
Israeli army: During the night, we attacked a Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:46
Israeli army: During the night, we attacked a Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:18
Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel
Lebanon News
05:18
Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel
0
Lebanon News
05:05
Iran's Foreign Minister: Resistance in strong position to confront Israel
Lebanon News
05:05
Iran's Foreign Minister: Resistance in strong position to confront Israel
0
Middle East News
04:39
Israeli army expresses 'profound regret' for journalist's killing in Southern Lebanon
Middle East News
04:39
Israeli army expresses 'profound regret' for journalist's killing in Southern Lebanon
0
Middle East News
04:28
Ahmed Abdulhadi to LBCI: They accused us of slaughtering children, and now everyone is apologizing to us
Middle East News
04:28
Ahmed Abdulhadi to LBCI: They accused us of slaughtering children, and now everyone is apologizing to us
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:08
Israeli Army: Leader of Hamas, Ali Qadi, who led the attack on October 7th, has been killed
Middle East News
06:08
Israeli Army: Leader of Hamas, Ali Qadi, who led the attack on October 7th, has been killed
0
Press Highlights
00:24
The 'elusive' gas: Lebanon's Block 9 revelation sparks questions amidst regional tensions
Press Highlights
00:24
The 'elusive' gas: Lebanon's Block 9 revelation sparks questions amidst regional tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-09
Israeli Soldier Among Hamas Captives: A Complex International Scenario Unfolds
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-09
Israeli Soldier Among Hamas Captives: A Complex International Scenario Unfolds
0
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Abu Obaida: The enemy is too weak to displace our people for the second time
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Abu Obaida: The enemy is too weak to displace our people for the second time
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon
2
Lebanon News
11:38
One journalist killed and three injured in an Israeli bombing of their car in Alma al Shaab
Lebanon News
11:38
One journalist killed and three injured in an Israeli bombing of their car in Alma al Shaab
3
Lebanon News
11:52
Hezbollah targets Al-Abad, Mishkafayim, Ramyeh, and Jel Al-'Alam sites with precision strikes
Lebanon News
11:52
Hezbollah targets Al-Abad, Mishkafayim, Ramyeh, and Jel Al-'Alam sites with precision strikes
4
Lebanon News
12:48
Israeli Army: Drone strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:48
Israeli Army: Drone strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
02:14
Caution and tension at Lebanon's southern borders. Here are the details
Lebanon News
02:14
Caution and tension at Lebanon's southern borders. Here are the details
6
Lebanon News
13:33
LBCI reports two Israeli missiles targeting Green Without Borders center in Tell en Nhas - Kfarkela
Lebanon News
13:33
LBCI reports two Israeli missiles targeting Green Without Borders center in Tell en Nhas - Kfarkela
7
Lebanon News
11:18
Lebanese Army statement: Israeli strike targets unoccupied military observation tower
Lebanon News
11:18
Lebanese Army statement: Israeli strike targets unoccupied military observation tower
8
Lebanon News
09:47
LBCI’s sources: Shelling of a Lebanese Army observation tower in Dhayra
Lebanon News
09:47
LBCI’s sources: Shelling of a Lebanese Army observation tower in Dhayra
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More