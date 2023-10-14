Lebanon files complaint with UN Security Council over killing of journalist Issam Abdallah by Israel

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed the Permanent Mission of Lebanon to the United Nations in New York to file a complaint with the United Nations Security Council regarding Israel's deliberate killing of the Lebanese journalist, Issam Abdallah, who worked for Reuters, and the injury of other journalists from Agence France-Presse and Al Jazeera.



It said that: "This constitutes a blatant assault and a heinous crime against freedom of expression, journalism, human rights, and international humanitarian law by callously killing innocent journalists who sought to convey the truth and defend it through their camera lenses and pens, and documenting their exposure to repeated Israeli aggressions in South Lebanon."



The complaint includes "an explanation of the escalating Israeli provocations and aggressions over the past week, and the resulting loss of life and property, as well as ongoing violations of Lebanon's sovereignty and UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which affirmed Lebanon's commitment to its full implementation."



It added: "Israel is held responsible for the escalating situation," and it warned that "failing to curb Israel's actions will ignite the entire region, threaten global peace and security, and jeopardize the interests of the world as a whole."