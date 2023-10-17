Hezbollah: Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be an unprecedented day of anger against the enemy and its crimes

Hezbollah has strongly condemned the bombing of Al-Maamadani Baptist Hospital in Gaza, describing it as a heinous and savage crime committed by Zionist gangs that led to the tragic martyrdom of hundreds of innocent lives.



Hezbollah affirmed that this massacre is a continuation of a series of atrocities that have taken place since the inception of this criminal and usurping entity, referring to past massacres in Deir Yassin, Hula, Sabra, and Shatila.



Hezbollah further stated, "Continuing through the Qana massacres and others over the years of the odious occupation, which reveal the true criminal nature of this entity and its patron, the great Satan, and the United States, which bears direct and full responsibility for this massacre and all the crimes committed by the Zionist enemy."



Hezbollah called on the Arab and Islamic nations to take immediate action by taking to the streets and squares to express their deep anger and exert pressure on governments and countries wherever they may be.



It also urged international and regional organizations to act swiftly against massacres and genocide against the oppressed Palestinian people, who are subjected to forced displacement under the weight of massacres, terrorism, and murder.



Hezbollah emphasized, "Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be an unprecedented day of anger against the enemy and its crimes, against Biden's visit to the Zionist entity to cover and protect this criminal entity. The message should be clear that this is a day without turning back on the path of resistance, victory, and retribution for the oppressed against the oppressor."