UNIFIL renewal talks progress as Lebanon hosts US officials: Here's what we know

16-08-2025 | 12:55
UNIFIL renewal talks progress as Lebanon hosts US officials: Here’s what we know
3min
UNIFIL renewal talks progress as Lebanon hosts US officials: Here’s what we know

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

On the issue of renewing the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mandate, diplomatic contacts are intensifying between Beirut and key capitals ahead of Morgan Ortagus’ visit to Beirut on Sunday, accompanied by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack. 

Lebanon plans to deliver a clear message rejecting any changes to the peacekeeping force’s mandate, insisting it remain as it was set in last year’s renewal decision.

The Lebanese position is based on two factors: UNIFIL’s mission and its funding. Beirut has been in continuous contact with both the French and American sides, alongside a meeting held in Paris two days ago between the U.S. and France dedicated to discussing the renewal of UNIFIL’s mandate. 

France, as the “penholder” on Lebanon at the U.N. Security Council, is playing a key role. According to reports, Washington had insisted, until the Paris meeting, on introducing changes to the resolution and to UNIFIL’s tasks. 

It is still unclear how the United States will respond to Lebanon’s stance, though Beirut is counting on initial signs suggesting possible flexibility in Washington’s position, which could be reflected during Ortagus and Barrack’s visit. Britain, like France, supports keeping the mission unchanged.

Lebanon will tell the American visitors that it is firmly committed to its position and that the Lebanese army will remain ready to work alongside UNIFIL in the south to ensure no incidents occur between the peacekeepers and local residents. 

Sources confirmed to LBCI that Lebanon will emphasize three key points to the U.S. officials.

The first is that UNIFIL is a vital necessity for the south and a cornerstone in implementing Resolution 1701, strengthening the Lebanese army’s deployment along the border.

The second is that the Lebanese state plans to increase troop numbers in the south by 4,500 soldiers, after having already added 1,500 earlier, bringing the total to around 10,000 by the end of this year. This expansion requires ongoing coordination with UNIFIL. The army has completed the first recruitment and training phase and is preparing for the second. 

The third is that UNIFIL is not only a military or security force, but also plays an essential social and humanitarian role, providing health care, education, and employment opportunities. This is especially critical after Israeli attacks destroyed most social and health centers in the south. Many Lebanese families, from the south and beyond, rely on jobs created by UNIFIL.

As for funding, sources said that if Washington insists on cutting its contribution to U.N. agencies, including UNIFIL in Lebanon, Arab and European states are expected to step in and cover the shortfall. European officials have already assured all parties of their commitment to maintaining UNIFIL’s presence, mandate, and budget without any reduction.

