Protesters in Syria's Druze heartland demand right to self-determination

Middle East News
16-08-2025 | 11:25
Protesters in Syria's Druze heartland demand right to self-determination
3min
Protesters in Syria's Druze heartland demand right to self-determination

Hundreds demonstrated in Syria's Sweida on Saturday, denouncing last month's sectarian violence and calling for the right to self-determination for the Druze-majority province, an AFP correspondent reported.

A week of bloodshed began on July 13 with clashes between Druze fighters and Sunni Bedouin, but rapidly escalated, drawing in government forces and volunteers from other parts of Syria.

Syrian authorities have said their forces intervened to stop the clashes, but witnesses, Druze factions, and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights have accused them of siding with the Bedouin and committing abuses against the Druze, including summary executions.

The Observatory has said the violence killed some 1,600 people, many of them Druze civilians.

In one of Sweida's main squares, some demonstrators waved the Israeli flag, the correspondent reported.

Israel, which has its own Druze community, bombed government forces during last month's violence, saying it was acting to defend the minority group as well as enforce its demands for the demilitarisation of southern Syria.

Other protesters chanted "free free Sweida... Jolani out," referring to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, whose nom de guerre as an Islamist rebel commander was Abu Mohammed al-Jolani.

Some held placards, one reading "the right to self-determination is a sacred right for Sweida," while another demanded an aid corridor from neighbouring Jordan.

"Today Sweida has taken a stand... under the slogan of the right to self-determination," resident Munif Rashid, 51, told AFP.

"This is Sweida's position today, and no one can blame it because the assault it faced was not normal."

A live broadcast by the Suwayda 24 news outlet showed a woman telling the applauding crowd: "We do not want self-administration or federal rule, we want full independence."

Demonstrator Mustafa Sehnawi, who said he was a U.S.-Syrian dual national, told AFP: "We've been under siege for more than one month. We call on the international community... to open (humanitarian) corridors."

Residents have accused the government of imposing a blockade, something officials have denied, pointing to the entry of several aid convoys.

State media said another convoy entered the province on Saturday.

But the Observatory said the main Damascus-Sweida highway was still cut, accusing armed groups linked to the government of blocking the resumption of normal trade.

Last month, authorities announced the formation of a committee to investigate the Sweida violence.

AFP 

