Deadline looms as Netanyahu presses for Gaza occupation, partial deal still on the table

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Akram ChehayebIn a race against time, before the Israeli government issues the final order for an army operation to occupy Gaza, the country’s security services have stepped up efforts to persuade Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the political leadership to accept a partial deal.Senior officials urged Netanyahu not to miss the chance for a partial deal, according to U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff’s proposal.They claim that recent developments in Cairo suggest Hamas has shifted its approach from three weeks ago, paving the way for increased talks and a potential partial deal.The document was sent to Netanyahu as he maintains Tel Aviv rejects a partial deal, insisting on a comprehensive deal with all hostages released to end the war on Israel’s terms.Meanwhile, Netanyahu has threatened to intensify operations and fighting in Gaza, arguing that only military pressure can bring Hamas to heel and accept Israel's terms.During his meeting in Doha with the Qatari prime minister to discuss the prisoner deal and a ceasefire, Mossad chief David Barnea said the decision to occupy Gaza is not part of psychological warfare or a trick, but that the army is awaiting Hamas’ final response in ongoing negotiations.If Hamas does not accept the proposal expected to be drafted by mediators soon, the army could begin implementing the occupation within hours.Negotiations in Egypt are moving quickly, raising hopes in Israel for a partial deal that could see the release of ten living hostages and eighteen bodies in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire and the release of Palestinian security prisoners, including those serving life sentences, held in Israeli prisons.