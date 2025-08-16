News
Explosion heard near the Mazzeh area of Damascus in Syria, no casualties
Middle East News
16-08-2025 | 14:29
0
min
Explosion heard near the Mazzeh area of Damascus in Syria, no casualties
An explosive device planted inside an old car detonated on Saturday in the vicinity of the Mazzeh area in Damascus, state media reported.
There were no reports of injuries, state media added.
Reuters
Middle East News
Syria
Explosion
Mazzeh
Damascus
