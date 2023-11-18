News
MP Alain Aoun to LBCI: Army Commander's issue is turning into a challenge
Lebanon News
2023-11-18 | 04:58
MP Alain Aoun to LBCI: Army Commander's issue is turning into a challenge
MP Alain Aoun considered that "extension is the exception, and renewal is the rule in the reality of all institutions.”
He said: “We are in an exceptional situation, and rejecting or approving the extension for the army commander has taken on a political background."
Speaking on LBCI’s "Nharkom Said" TV show, Aoun said, "The majority in the government or in the parliament has not yet formed regarding the issue of the army commander. From now until reaching a consensus, we will see which blocs will develop their positions to avoid a vacuum.
“The fundamental principle that everyone should adhere to is preventing a vacuum in the army institution,” he continued.
Additionally, he argued that the issue of army leadership is being turned into a "challenge" between one faction and another rather than working for what is in the army's best interest.
He emphasized, "to protect the army, we must avoid personal conflicts, and those who reject the extension should have a logical justification, and those who advocate for extension should base their argument on logic rather than dealing with it maliciously."
Aoun noted that "the US ambassador has made contacts to prevent a vacuum in the leadership of the army, and her inclination was more towards extension."
He affirmed that "Raison d'État is the only thing that makes us overcome the exceptional situation we are in."
Aoun said, "Regarding the presidency, we moved from the 'fridge to the freezer' because there is a negative internal balance. Externally, friends are interested in the Gaza issue and the security situation. We were waiting for a political solution, and now we are waiting for the war situation."
He added that in Lebanon, "the assumption of no war is more significant than any other assumption now."
