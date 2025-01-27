Hezbollah source tells AFP: Seven fighters captured by Israel during war; four arrested in South Lebanon

A source close to Hezbollah informed AFP that Israel captured seven of the group's fighters during the recent war between the two sides.



The source confirmed that the fighters were taken prisoner during clashes that continued until the ceasefire came into effect on November 27.



Additionally, the same source, who wished to remain anonymous, reported that Israel detained four individuals in border villages in southern Lebanon on Sunday. This occurred while hundreds of people attempted to enter these areas despite the ongoing Israeli military presence and lack of withdrawal from the region.