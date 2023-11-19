Communication network in Mays al-Jabal area disrupted amidst Israeli bombardment

The National News Agency reported that the "Alfa" telecommunication network has completely ceased operations in the Mays al-Jabal area and its surroundings due to the Israeli bombardment, which targeted the town of Mhaibib on Saturday afternoon.



It also said that several shells have fallen on the area between the towns of Debel and Qouzah in the Bint Jbeil district.



Meanwhile, a barrage of rockets targeted the Shlomi settlement in western Galilee from southern Lebanon.