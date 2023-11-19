Miraculous escape of mother and child in Kfarkela

Israeli airstrike targets civilian car in Kfarkela as mother and child miraculously survive.



In a harrowing incident in Kfarkela, a civilian car came under Israeli bombardment on the well-known Kfarkela highway, also known as the Wall Road.



The area was subjected to shelling around 2:30 PM, dangerously close to the vehicle of Mrs. Sanaa Reslan and her son Hussein Al-Asmar, residents of Odeisseh.



As the shells fell perilously near their car, Mrs. Sanaa made a swift decision to stop her vehicle and, with remarkable speed, disembarked along with her son.



The artillery struck the car moments after their exit, resulting in its complete incineration. Miraculously, the mother and son escaped unharmed.



Following the incident, they were promptly transported to the Marjaayoun Governmental Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.