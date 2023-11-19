News
Miraculous escape of mother and child in Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2023-11-19 | 13:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Miraculous escape of mother and child in Kfarkela
Israeli airstrike targets civilian car in Kfarkela as mother and child miraculously survive.
In a harrowing incident in Kfarkela, a civilian car came under Israeli bombardment on the well-known Kfarkela highway, also known as the Wall Road.
The area was subjected to shelling around 2:30 PM, dangerously close to the vehicle of Mrs. Sanaa Reslan and her son Hussein Al-Asmar, residents of Odeisseh.
As the shells fell perilously near their car, Mrs. Sanaa made a swift decision to stop her vehicle and, with remarkable speed, disembarked along with her son.
The artillery struck the car moments after their exit, resulting in its complete incineration. Miraculously, the mother and son escaped unharmed.
Following the incident, they were promptly transported to the Marjaayoun Governmental Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Lebanon News
Miraculous
Escape
Mother
Child
Kfarkela
South
Israeli
Bombing
Next
Communication network in Mays al-Jabal area disrupted amidst Israeli bombardment
Forbes unveils Lebanon's finest: 14 trailblazing talents in the '30 Under 30' list
Previous
