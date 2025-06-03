News
Iran's FM visits Beirut for talks on reconstruction, disarmament— the details
News Bulletin Reports
03-06-2025 | 12:52
Iran’s FM visits Beirut for talks on reconstruction, disarmament— the details
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Arriving from Cairo, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator with Washington, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, landed in Beirut.
Araghchi did not wait to leave the airport to clarify his position.
Flanked by several Hezbollah lawmakers and a Palestinian delegation, he affirmed Iran’s support for Lebanon’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.
From the airport, Araghchi headed to the Foreign Ministry, where he met his Lebanese counterpart, Minister Youssef Rajji.
A balancing act between diplomatic courtesies and political messaging marked the meeting.
According to sources, Rajji emphasized that the resolution of Israeli occupation and aggression against Lebanon must come through diplomacy, stressing that funding for reconstruction would not be possible without the disarmament of Hezbollah.
Araghchi responded by saying that diplomacy alone is not sufficient to confront Israel, adding that the question of disarmament is a sovereign Lebanese decision.
The issue of reconstruction was also raised at the presidential palace, where President Joseph Aoun told Araghchi that reconstruction is a top priority for his government.
He noted that efforts are being coordinated with friendly and brotherly nations by applicable laws.
Araghchi’s only public comments came after he met with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. Speaking from the headquarters of the second presidency, he stated that Iranian companies are ready to contribute to the reconstruction efforts if requested by the Lebanese government.
During his meeting with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam—who recently declared that the era of exporting the Iranian revolution is over—Araghchi extended an invitation on behalf of the Iranian president for Salam to visit Tehran.
He affirmed Iran’s commitment to opening a new chapter in bilateral relations based on mutual respect and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.
Araghchi’s whirlwind visit centered on two key issues: reconstruction and disarmament and the close connection between them.
He ended his trip with a visit to the tomb of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.
Araghchi is well aware that the party remains a major player in both matters, suggesting that final decisions will not be made solely by the presidential palace, the Parliament, or the Grand Serail. Hezbollah is expected to take part in any discussions Araghchi holds on Lebanon’s future and regional developments.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Iran
Foreign Minister
Talks
Lebanon
Visit
Hezbollah
Reconstruction
