French authorities deliver three tons of medical aid to the Lebanese Army

A plane carrying approximately three tons of medical supplies has arrived at Rafic Hariri International Airport.



French authorities donated these materials to the Lebanese Army.



In the presence of the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Hervé Magro, and the representative of the Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, as well as the head of military medicine, Brigadier General Dani Al-Bishraoui, the aid was officially handed over, with several officers in attendance.