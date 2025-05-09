India says military stations attacked by Pakistan drones and missiles

Blasts rang out across the Indian city of Jammu late on Thursday during what the government said was a Pakistani drone and missile attack on military stations around the Kashmir region on the second day of clashes between the nuclear-armed neighbors.



Sirens sounded and red flashes and projectiles erupted in the night sky above Jammu for about 2-1/2 hours, a Reuters journalist said, in what appeared to be an escalation in the country's worst confrontation in more than two decades.



Two days of fighting have killed nearly four dozen people.



"Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot & Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the international border in J&K today," India's Ministry of Defense said on X, citing places in and near the federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir.



