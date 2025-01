According to information obtained by LBCI, the Lebanese Army has entered several border towns in South Lebanon alongside returning residents.



The towns include Markaba, Rab El Thalathine, Bani Haiyyan, Tallouseh, Houla, Meiss El Jabal, Maroun El Ras, Aitaroun, Yaroun, Dhayra, Umm al-Tut, Zalloutiyeh, Yarine, Taybeh, Deir Seryan, Qantara, Aita al-Shaab, and Qouzah.

LBCI captures in South Lebanon's Aita al-Shaab the activity of residents returning to their towns despite the Israeli army's presence.

The military's deployment is part of ongoing efforts to restore stability and facilitate the safe return of displaced residents to their towns following recent tensions in the region.Reports indicate that the army is continuing operations to secure additional areas, with the towns of Al-Bustan and Marwahin still awaiting entry.Israel decided to extend its military presence in Lebanon for 30 more days, beyond the ceasefire deadline.However, residents started returning to their villages on Sunday morning following the 60-day deadline, which marks the completion of the first phase of the ceasefire.