Bou Habib from Brussels: The events in Gaza are a result of Israel's refusal to implement UN resolutions

Lebanon News
2023-11-21 | 10:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bou Habib from Brussels: The events in Gaza are a result of Israel&#39;s refusal to implement UN resolutions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Bou Habib from Brussels: The events in Gaza are a result of Israel's refusal to implement UN resolutions

The caretaker Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, expressed hope for a constructive political role by European Union countries in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

During his meeting with 27 ambassadors from the Political and Security Committee of the European Union in Brussels, he called on the countries to "work together" and confront common challenges to solve problems.

He emphasized that the events in Gaza did not occur in a vacuum but were a result of Israel's refusal to implement United Nations resolutions issued decades ago, especially Resolutions 194, 242, and 338.

Bou Habib pointed out that Lebanon is actively seeking to avoid war and that Israeli threats, through the targeting of civilians and journalists, contribute to the instability that could escalate into comprehensive confrontations.

Lebanon News

Abdallah Bou Habib

Brussels

Gaza

Israel

Refusal

UN

Resolutions

LBCI Next
High-stakes diplomacy: Hochstein's urgent visit to Israel amid southern border tensions
Hezbollah's move: Baranit Barracks attack raises doubts in Kiryat Shmona
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:00

Hamas announces Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing surpasses 14,000

LBCI
World News
2023-11-20

African Union President: There is no excuse for the Israeli bombing in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-19

Running out of time: Israel initiates second phase of ground operation in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-19

Israeli army announces the killing of three soldiers in the Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll to 62

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:06

White House: Wagner Group prepares to provide "Hezbollah or Iran" with an air defense system

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Inside Israel's War Cabinet: A rift over response to Hezbollah, hostages deal, and US role

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

Mounting tensions: Updates about Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon with growing death toll

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:32

Lebanese journalist toll rises: Israel's systematic attacks on media personnel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30

FTC reportedly finalizing its biggest Amazon antitrust case yet

LBCI
Middle East News
13:00

Hamas announces Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing surpasses 14,000

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-01

Gebran Bassil advocates administrative decentralization as Geagea criticizes opposition

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-15

Israeli forces fire smoke bombs at a gathering that included a deputy in southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Hezbollah targets Israeli military intelligence unit, inflicting casualties in response to the martyrdom of Al-Mayadeen journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

Final message: Al-Mayadeen airs colleague Farah Omar's last words before Israeli strike

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:39

This is the condition set by the Israeli side for de-escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing those inside

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Al-Mayadeen mourns correspondent Farah Omar, photographer Rabih Maamari targeted by Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Hezbollah condemns 'heinous zionist aggression' on Al-Mayadeen team

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Two journalists and a civilian killed in Israeli shelling that targeted Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

An Israeli raid hits house in Kfarkela, kills elderly woman, wounds granddaughter

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More