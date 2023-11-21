News
Bou Habib from Brussels: The events in Gaza are a result of Israel's refusal to implement UN resolutions
Lebanon News
2023-11-21 | 10:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Bou Habib from Brussels: The events in Gaza are a result of Israel's refusal to implement UN resolutions
The caretaker Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, expressed hope for a constructive political role by European Union countries in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
During his meeting with 27 ambassadors from the Political and Security Committee of the European Union in Brussels, he called on the countries to "work together" and confront common challenges to solve problems.
He emphasized that the events in Gaza did not occur in a vacuum but were a result of Israel's refusal to implement United Nations resolutions issued decades ago, especially Resolutions 194, 242, and 338.
Bou Habib pointed out that Lebanon is actively seeking to avoid war and that Israeli threats, through the targeting of civilians and journalists, contribute to the instability that could escalate into comprehensive confrontations.
Lebanon News
Abdallah Bou Habib
Brussels
Gaza
Israel
Refusal
UN
Resolutions
Related Articles
0
Middle East News
13:00
Hamas announces Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing surpasses 14,000
Middle East News
13:00
Hamas announces Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing surpasses 14,000
0
World News
2023-11-20
African Union President: There is no excuse for the Israeli bombing in Gaza
World News
2023-11-20
African Union President: There is no excuse for the Israeli bombing in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-19
Running out of time: Israel initiates second phase of ground operation in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-19
Running out of time: Israel initiates second phase of ground operation in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-11-19
Israeli army announces the killing of three soldiers in the Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll to 62
Middle East News
2023-11-19
Israeli army announces the killing of three soldiers in the Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll to 62
Recommended For You
0
World News
14:06
White House: Wagner Group prepares to provide "Hezbollah or Iran" with an air defense system
World News
14:06
White House: Wagner Group prepares to provide "Hezbollah or Iran" with an air defense system
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Inside Israel's War Cabinet: A rift over response to Hezbollah, hostages deal, and US role
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Inside Israel's War Cabinet: A rift over response to Hezbollah, hostages deal, and US role
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Mounting tensions: Updates about Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon with growing death toll
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Mounting tensions: Updates about Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon with growing death toll
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:32
Lebanese journalist toll rises: Israel's systematic attacks on media personnel
News Bulletin Reports
10:32
Lebanese journalist toll rises: Israel's systematic attacks on media personnel
Our visitors readings
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
FTC reportedly finalizing its biggest Amazon antitrust case yet
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
FTC reportedly finalizing its biggest Amazon antitrust case yet
0
Middle East News
13:00
Hamas announces Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing surpasses 14,000
Middle East News
13:00
Hamas announces Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing surpasses 14,000
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-01
Gebran Bassil advocates administrative decentralization as Geagea criticizes opposition
Press Highlights
2023-10-01
Gebran Bassil advocates administrative decentralization as Geagea criticizes opposition
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-15
Israeli forces fire smoke bombs at a gathering that included a deputy in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-15
Israeli forces fire smoke bombs at a gathering that included a deputy in southern Lebanon
Videos
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:52
Hezbollah targets Israeli military intelligence unit, inflicting casualties in response to the martyrdom of Al-Mayadeen journalists
Lebanon News
08:52
Hezbollah targets Israeli military intelligence unit, inflicting casualties in response to the martyrdom of Al-Mayadeen journalists
2
Lebanon News
05:57
Final message: Al-Mayadeen airs colleague Farah Omar's last words before Israeli strike
Lebanon News
05:57
Final message: Al-Mayadeen airs colleague Farah Omar's last words before Israeli strike
3
Press Highlights
03:39
This is the condition set by the Israeli side for de-escalation
Press Highlights
03:39
This is the condition set by the Israeli side for de-escalation
4
Lebanon News
06:30
Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing those inside
Lebanon News
06:30
Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing those inside
5
Lebanon News
05:23
Al-Mayadeen mourns correspondent Farah Omar, photographer Rabih Maamari targeted by Israel
Lebanon News
05:23
Al-Mayadeen mourns correspondent Farah Omar, photographer Rabih Maamari targeted by Israel
6
Lebanon News
06:21
Hezbollah condemns 'heinous zionist aggression' on Al-Mayadeen team
Lebanon News
06:21
Hezbollah condemns 'heinous zionist aggression' on Al-Mayadeen team
7
Lebanon News
05:09
Two journalists and a civilian killed in Israeli shelling that targeted Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:09
Two journalists and a civilian killed in Israeli shelling that targeted Southern Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
04:28
An Israeli raid hits house in Kfarkela, kills elderly woman, wounds granddaughter
Lebanon News
04:28
An Israeli raid hits house in Kfarkela, kills elderly woman, wounds granddaughter
