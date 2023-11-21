The caretaker Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, expressed hope for a constructive political role by European Union countries in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.



During his meeting with 27 ambassadors from the Political and Security Committee of the European Union in Brussels, he called on the countries to "work together" and confront common challenges to solve problems.



He emphasized that the events in Gaza did not occur in a vacuum but were a result of Israel's refusal to implement United Nations resolutions issued decades ago, especially Resolutions 194, 242, and 338.



Bou Habib pointed out that Lebanon is actively seeking to avoid war and that Israeli threats, through the targeting of civilians and journalists, contribute to the instability that could escalate into comprehensive confrontations.