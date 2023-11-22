Samir Geagea: Majority of residents reject Hezbollah's methods in border villages

2023-11-22 | 08:27
Samir Geagea: Majority of residents reject Hezbollah&#39;s methods in border villages
2min
Samir Geagea: Majority of residents reject Hezbollah's methods in border villages

Samir Geagea, the leader of the Lebanese Forces party, announced Hezbollah's refusal to implement Resolution 1701 and hand over the borders to the army and international forces to avoid a war that no Lebanese wants to be rejected. 

He emphasized that Hezbollah's use of some Lebanese border villages in the districts of Tyre, Bint Jbeil, and Marjaayoun as a platform to launch its missiles is unacceptable. 

"This endangers these villages with significant risks, as witnessed recently, and unfortunately, the majority of the residents of these villages do not support it. They also do not agree with its methods that threaten their displacement from their homes amid these extremely difficult financial and economic conditions," he added.

In a statement, he affirmed, "Hezbollah's insistence on its weapons and role is by no means a consensus among the Lebanese. Therefore, it is at least reasonable for it to respect the will of those who see no benefit in what it does and refrain from using the villages and lands of the residents for its military purposes, which rebound on their lives, homes, and livelihoods."

Geagea called on the current government, specifically the ministers of defense and interior, to take all necessary measures "to prevent Hezbollah from using these villages that do not constitute a conducive environment for its weapons and role."
 

