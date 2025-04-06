Lebanese officials discuss reform progress with US Envoy Morgan Ortagus ahead of IMF meetings

A meeting was held on Sunday morning between Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, Economy Minister Amer Bisat, and Central Bank Governor Karim Souaid with U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus.



The discussion focused on the reforms the Lebanese government has begun to implement, including an overview of the approved reform laws and ongoing efforts to pass additional legislation.



The two economic reform programs currently in place were also presented, signaling a serious new phase in the government's reform agenda, which recently saw the start of appointments to key positions.



It is worth noting that Jaber, Bisat, and Souaid will participate as an official delegation in the International Monetary Fund’s Spring Meetings in Washington later this April.