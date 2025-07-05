Paris opens river Seine for public swimming for first time since 1923

World News
05-07-2025
High views
Paris opens river Seine for public swimming for first time since 1923
Paris opens river Seine for public swimming for first time since 1923

Parisians rushed for a dip in the Seine on Saturday as authorities opened the river to public swimming for the first time since 1923 after an extensive clean-up operation spurred on by it being used last year as a venue in the Paris Olympics.

Three sites along the banks of the Seine in the city will be able to welcome over 1,000 swimmers daily until August 31, local officials said, to the delight of the Parisians and visitors who were among the first to take the plunge.

The reopening of the Seine for public swimming follows efforts by authorities to improve its water quality so it could be used for Olympic events last summer.

Investments included connecting tens of thousands of homes to the sewer system, upgrading water treatment facilities, and constructing large rainwater storage reservoirs to prevent sewer overflow during heavy storms.


Reuters
 

World News

Paris

France

River

Seine

Public

Swimming

