Lebanon's struggle to disarm Palestinian camps: Obstacles surface before first phase

News Bulletin Reports
27-05-2025 | 12:50
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Lebanon&#39;s struggle to disarm Palestinian camps: Obstacles surface before first phase
3min
Lebanon's struggle to disarm Palestinian camps: Obstacles surface before first phase

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi    

The process of disarming Palestinian factions in Lebanon is shaping up to be far from straightforward, as significant obstacles begin to surface even before the first phases are fully underway.

According to sources closely following the developments, deep-rooted internal disagreements within the Palestinian leadership could delay or derail the disarmament roadmap. 

A key point of contention lies within the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) itself, where two factions disagree on whether disarmament is a realistic or even achievable goal. One of these factions reportedly rejects the idea altogether, casting early doubts on the plan's feasibility.

Beyond the PLO and its dominant faction, Fatah, the armed landscape inside Lebanon's 12 Palestinian camps is much more complex. Other powerful groups operate alongside the PLO, including the factions known as the "Alliance," such as Hamas, Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine –General Command (PFLP-GC), and Fatah al-Intifada. 

While the PLO may be the strongest actor in many camps, it does not hold a monopoly on power. In camps where Hamas holds significant sway, especially in shared strongholds, the process becomes even more complicated. The presence of extremist elements, particularly in the Ain al-Hilweh camp, adds another layer of difficulty.

Ain al-Hilweh, the largest and most volatile Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, has witnessed multiple rounds of armed clashes between Fatah and extremist groups that control several neighborhoods. The camp is heavily armed, with factions and militants possessing medium and heavy weaponry that have devastated parts of the camp and led to temporary mass displacement of residents.
 
Nearby, the Miyeh w Miyeh camp is divided among the PLO, the Alliance factions, and the group Ansar Allah, further complicating any unified approach to disarmament. 

In the Tyre region camps, Fatah remains the dominant force. Still, medium and heavy weapons, including rockets used by Hamas and Islamic Jihad to strike Israel during the last war, remain present and active.

Even in the camps set to be addressed during the initial two phases—Mar Elias, Shatila, and Borj El Brajneh in Beirut, followed by Beddaoui in the north and Al-Jalil in Baalbek—concerns persist. 
 
While these camps are believed to house only limited amounts of medium and heavy arms, observers fear that unresolved disputes between Palestinian factions could stall disarmament efforts.

Adding to the complexity is the presence of extremist fighters in the Sabra-Shatila corridor, specifically in areas behind the Sports City complex. These elements, although not affiliated with mainstream factions, could pose a significant threat to stability and hinder efforts to control or collect weapons.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Struggle

Disarm

Palestinian

Camps

Obstacles

