Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi affirmed that the "Gaza war has sadly taught us that the world is indifferent to human suffering," considering that "human life, with all its value, dignity, and sanctity, goes against all our heavenly teachings."



He pointed out that "humanity has lost its value in this era, and we pray for God to put an end to all this evil because the war on Gaza makes us understand and realize that the intention is to extinguish the Palestinian cause and demand their rights in a state of their own. However, this issue does not 'die' because the truth is above all else."



After meeting with a delegation from the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, he said: "We will contact MP Mohammad Raad to offer condolences for his son, and may the blood of the martyrs be for the sake of Lebanon, sacrifice, protection, and preservation of the country to remain a land of coexistence and living together."



Al-Rahi emphasized that "we look forward to joining our hands together and continuing our spiritual service. It is essential to convene our spiritual 'summit' to unify our stance, and this meeting gives confidence to our people who have lost trust in everyone and do not see any new prospects."



Vice President of the Council Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, in turn, affirmed that "what is happening in the region touches on human values that are violated in the clearest way before the entire world."



He believed that "UNIFIL is content with recording Israeli attacks without taking any action by the Security Council," emphasizing that "Lebanese people must have a united stance before the world to safeguard the country in this circumstance. Political differences should not be an arena for taking action and reaction."



Al-Khatib pointed out that "national unity in Lebanon is required today to preserve the country," stressing that "political differences should be set aside, and divisions should not reflect on national unity because we are all in one boat."