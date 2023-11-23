UNIFIL's 'passivity' criticized: Lebanese religious leaders call for united 'front' amid regional developments

Lebanon News
2023-11-23 | 05:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UNIFIL&#39;s &#39;passivity&#39; criticized: Lebanese religious leaders call for united &#39;front&#39; amid regional developments
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
UNIFIL's 'passivity' criticized: Lebanese religious leaders call for united 'front' amid regional developments

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi affirmed that the "Gaza war has sadly taught us that the world is indifferent to human suffering," considering that "human life, with all its value, dignity, and sanctity, goes against all our heavenly teachings." 

He pointed out that "humanity has lost its value in this era, and we pray for God to put an end to all this evil because the war on Gaza makes us understand and realize that the intention is to extinguish the Palestinian cause and demand their rights in a state of their own. However, this issue does not 'die' because the truth is above all else."

After meeting with a delegation from the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, he said: "We will contact MP Mohammad Raad to offer condolences for his son, and may the blood of the martyrs be for the sake of Lebanon, sacrifice, protection, and preservation of the country to remain a land of coexistence and living together."

Al-Rahi emphasized that "we look forward to joining our hands together and continuing our spiritual service. It is essential to convene our spiritual 'summit' to unify our stance, and this meeting gives confidence to our people who have lost trust in everyone and do not see any new prospects."

Vice President of the Council Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, in turn, affirmed that "what is happening in the region touches on human values that are violated in the clearest way before the entire world."

He believed that "UNIFIL is content with recording Israeli attacks without taking any action by the Security Council," emphasizing that "Lebanese people must have a united stance before the world to safeguard the country in this circumstance. Political differences should not be an arena for taking action and reaction."

Al-Khatib pointed out that "national unity in Lebanon is required today to preserve the country," stressing that "political differences should be set aside, and divisions should not reflect on national unity because we are all in one boat."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Maronite Patriarch

Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi

Gaza

Supreme Islamic Shiite Council

MP Mohammad Raad

Sheikh Ali al-Khatib

UNIFIL

Israel

LBCI Next
Symbolic protest by families of Beirut Port explosion victims outside Palace of Justice
Iranian Foreign Minister Leaves Beirut for Doha After Meetings in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-05

Nabih Berri: What the Israeli occupation is doing from Gaza to southern Lebanon is part of one context

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-05

Lebanon's diplomatic efforts intensify: Israeli shelling nears Blue Line border amid Gaza crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-29

Southern Lebanon sees escalating crisis as Gaza continues to defy Israeli 'severity'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-22

Israeli military's shifting focus: From Gaza to Lebanon amid escalating tensions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

Gemayel stresses commitment to Resolution 1701 in talks with Finnish Ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Israeli forces targeted: Hezbollah declares series of operations in multiple key locations

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Bou habib meets European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Symbolic protest by families of Beirut Port explosion victims outside Palace of Justice

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-24

Red Cross, Lebanese Army, evacuate martyr and wounded from Kfarchouba-Bastra Farm area: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:08

Five Hezbollah members, including son of Parliamentary Bloc Leader, killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

Journalistic martyrdom: Farah Omar's lasting impact on Machgharah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:08

Five Hezbollah members, including son of Parliamentary Bloc Leader, killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00

LBCI sources: Military surveillance preceded the five martyrs' targeting

LBCI
Middle East News
04:12

Israeli media: 50 missiles fired at Upper Galilee settlements from Lebanon in 'largest shelling since war beginning'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:26

Hezbollah strikes Birket Richa, Jal al-Alam with precision weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

Journalistic martyrdom: Farah Omar's lasting impact on Machgharah

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Blinken marks Lebanese Independence Day: US pledges continued support for Lebanon's prosperity, security

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Israeli forces targeted: Hezbollah declares series of operations in multiple key locations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Ceasefire agreement: Anticipating calm in Gaza and Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More