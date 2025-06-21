Only 20 in service — US B-2 stealth bombers take flight amid Iran-Israel tensions: The details

News Bulletin Reports
21-06-2025 | 12:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Only 20 in service — US B-2 stealth bombers take flight amid Iran-Israel tensions: The details
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Only 20 in service — US B-2 stealth bombers take flight amid Iran-Israel tensions: The details

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

From the Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, B-2 stealth bombers took off as part of a strategic move defined by its timing and location.

The B-2, an advanced-generation stealth strategic bomber, is among the most sophisticated aircraft in the U.S. Air Force. 

It is designed to penetrate advanced air defenses and carry out precision strikes. It can deliver both conventional and nuclear weapons, with a range exceeding 11,000 kilometers without refueling.

But why did the stealth bomber launch from Missouri?

Whiteman Air Force Base, located in the central United States, is the home base for this bomber model. The base is specially designed to provide maximum security, protection, and maintenance for this sensitive aircraft—only 20 of which are in active service.

Launching from Missouri gives the aircraft the ability to quickly and flexibly move toward any global theater of operations, with the possibility of aerial refueling, allowing it to reach any strategic target within hours.

The bomber’s destination is the Guam Island in the Pacific Ocean, which serves as a key launch point for any U.S. operations toward Asia and the Middle East.

With increasing tensions, especially in the Middle East amid the Israel-Iran confrontation, does this move signal that Washington’s intervention in the war on Israel’s behalf is near? Or is it part of ongoing pressure on Tehran?

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Iran

Israel

War

Conflict

United States

B-2

Stealth Bombers

Guam

Diego Garcia

LBCI Next
B-2s in motion, Fordow on alert: Israel debates next steps as Trump weighs US strike
Smuggling and tax evasion at Lebanese ports: Can AI and technology stem the losses?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:08

B-2 bombers moving to Guam amid Middle East tensions: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-03

Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12

Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-14

Jordan closes airspace again amid Israel-Iran tensions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

No jobs, no future: Lebanon’s youth work multiple jobs—or leave

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Ticking clocks and shrinking stockpiles: can Israel or Iran hold out longer?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

B-2s in motion, Fordow on alert: Israel debates next steps as Trump weighs US strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-20

Smuggling and tax evasion at Lebanese ports: Can AI and technology stem the losses?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:38

Israel's strike on Tehran kills bodyguard of former Hezbollah chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-17

Qatar grants Lebanon aviation systems, public transport buses

LBCI
World News
2025-05-05

Belgian mother and son die in Jordan floods: Authorities say

LBCI
Middle East News
14:27

Iran threatens to strike military aid shipments to Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Emirates to resume flights to and from Lebanon starting Monday, June 23: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
11:03

Reports confirm assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s aide, known as 'Abou Ali,' in Tehran

LBCI
Middle East News
06:33

Syrian security forces arrest Bashar al-Assad’s cousin at Lebanon border: SANA

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:01

Israeli navy targets Hezbollah building in Naqoura, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

No army escort, no entry: Sultaniyeh residents stop UNIFIL patrol (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
00:18

Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks

LBCI
Middle East News
08:39

Several 'powerful' blasts heard in southwest Iran: Media

LBCI
World News
15:57

Trump says two weeks is 'maximum' for Iran decision

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More