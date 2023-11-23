Israeli forces targeted: Hezbollah declares series of operations in multiple key locations

Hezbollah announced in a statement on Thursday that "thanks to the blood of the martyrs, and until 1:00 PM, the Islamic Resistance declared a series of operations."



The operations took place in the following sites:



- Dhayra (Israeli infantry gathering)

- Jal al-Alam (infantry gathering)

- Birket Richa site

- Sa'sa' settlement (Israeli infantry soldiers)

- Al-Rahib (tank followed by Israeli infantry force)

- Ein Zeitim base near Safed (48 Katyusha rockets)

- Khirbet Maer and its surroundings

- Manara (house with Israeli soldiers)

- Al-Rahib and Tal Shaar

- Ramim (Israeli soldiers gathering)

- The vicinity of the Marj site (Israeli soldiers' positions)