Israeli strikes target two military sites near Damascus: Monitor
Middle East News
03-04-2025 | 13:59
Israeli strikes target two military sites near Damascus: Monitor
Israeli aircraft carried out two strikes on military targets near Damascus late Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Humans Rights said.
"Israeli warplanes carried out air strikes on military positions and posts" in the vicinity of Al-Kiswah and Al-Muqaylibah outside Damascus, the Observatory said, adding that there were no immediate reports of casualties.
The attacks came less than a day after similar Israeli attacks on military targets and a ground incursion killed 13 people.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Israel
Strikes
Damascus
