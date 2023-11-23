Gemayel stresses commitment to Resolution 1701 in talks with Finnish Ambassador

2023-11-23 | 08:04
Gemayel stresses commitment to Resolution 1701 in talks with Finnish Ambassador
Gemayel stresses commitment to Resolution 1701 in talks with Finnish Ambassador

The head of the Lebanese Kataeb Party, MP Samy Gemayel, met with the Ambassador of Finland to Lebanon, Anne Meskanen, to discuss the latest developments in the region and their impact on Lebanon.

During the meeting, emphasis was placed on the necessity of protecting Lebanon by adhering to international resolutions, especially Resolution 1701. 

The role played by Finland in this context, particularly through its contribution to the international peacekeeping forces tasked with maintaining peace in the south, was highlighted.
 

