News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Labor Inspector
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Quiet in southern Lebanon since the beginning of Gaza’s truce
Lebanon News
2023-11-24 | 07:19
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Quiet in southern Lebanon since the beginning of Gaza’s truce
Calm prevails on Friday in the border area in southern Lebanon since the Gaza ceasefire truce between Israel and the Hamas movement came into effect, according to the official agency and a photographer for Agence France-Presse.
In the besieged Gaza Strip, a humanitarian ceasefire took effect at 7:00 local time (5:00 GMT) for four days, during which the release of hostages held in Gaza and Palestinian detainees in Israel will take place.
The truce, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, comes after 49 days of war, initiated when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7. Israel responded with destructive airstrikes and a ground operation in the besieged Gaza Strip.
In Lebanon, the official National News Agency reported, "Cautious calm prevails on the southern border, with the start of the humanitarian truce in Gaza at 7:00 am."
A photographer for AFP in the Marjayoun region in southeast Lebanon reported hearing shelling ten minutes before the truce began, noting that complete calm has prevailed in the area since 7:00 am.
In the Aita al-Shaab region in southwest Lebanon, a resident told AFP about "calm, and no shelling from either side."
An Israeli army spokesperson confirmed to AFP that no incidents or shelling have occurred at the border with Lebanon since the Gaza truce began.
The escalation in southern Lebanon resulted in the death of 109 people, mostly Hezbollah fighters, and at least 14 civilians, including three journalists, according to a tally by AFP.
Israeli authorities reported the deaths of nine people, including three civilians.
The escalation forced 55,491 people to evacuate, according to the International Organization for Migration, a UN agency, especially from southern Lebanon.
The Lebanese army urged returning evacuees to their homes to "take the utmost precautions and be wary of the aftermath of enemy shelling, especially phosphorus ammunition and unexploded ordnance, and to avoid approaching them."
Lebanon News
South
Lebanon
Gaza
Truce
War
Israel
Next
Amin Salam in Doha to discuss municipal twinning project between the two countries
Sayegh to LBCI: We reject dragging Lebanon into a broader war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
0
World News
2023-11-20
Israel Recalls Ambassador from Pretoria over South Africa Hosting BRICS Summit Discussing Gaza War
World News
2023-11-20
Israel Recalls Ambassador from Pretoria over South Africa Hosting BRICS Summit Discussing Gaza War
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-05
Nabih Berri: What the Israeli occupation is doing from Gaza to southern Lebanon is part of one context
Lebanon News
2023-11-05
Nabih Berri: What the Israeli occupation is doing from Gaza to southern Lebanon is part of one context
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:48
Amin Salam in Doha to discuss municipal twinning project between the two countries
Middle East News
08:48
Amin Salam in Doha to discuss municipal twinning project between the two countries
0
Lebanon News
05:58
Sayegh to LBCI: We reject dragging Lebanon into a broader war
Lebanon News
05:58
Sayegh to LBCI: We reject dragging Lebanon into a broader war
0
Lebanon News
04:59
Lazaro: Any further escalation in southern Lebanon could have devastating consequences
Lebanon News
04:59
Lazaro: Any further escalation in southern Lebanon could have devastating consequences
0
Lebanon News
02:45
Price of gasoline sees slight drop
Lebanon News
02:45
Price of gasoline sees slight drop
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-23
LBCI sources: Military surveillance preceded the five martyrs' targeting
Lebanon News
2023-11-23
LBCI sources: Military surveillance preceded the five martyrs' targeting
0
Lebanon News
02:45
Price of gasoline sees slight drop
Lebanon News
02:45
Price of gasoline sees slight drop
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-04
TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-04
TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens
0
Middle East News
00:57
A four-day truce between Hamas and Israel begins
Middle East News
00:57
A four-day truce between Hamas and Israel begins
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
14:22
Israeli army spokesperson: We will strongly respond to rocket launches from Southern Lebanon, and anything could happen at any moment
Middle East News
14:22
Israeli army spokesperson: We will strongly respond to rocket launches from Southern Lebanon, and anything could happen at any moment
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
South Lebanon under fire: Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah outpost in Beit Yaroun, resulting in five members killed
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
South Lebanon under fire: Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah outpost in Beit Yaroun, resulting in five members killed
3
Lebanon News
10:32
LBCI sources: One civilian killed, five injured in Israeli shelling on a house in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:32
LBCI sources: One civilian killed, five injured in Israeli shelling on a house in southern Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Gaza through their lenses: Palestinian journalists Plestia Alaqad and Motaz Azaiza's resilience and impactful narratives
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Gaza through their lenses: Palestinian journalists Plestia Alaqad and Motaz Azaiza's resilience and impactful narratives
5
Middle East News
12:07
Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman: We call for an escalation of the confrontation in all parts of the West Bank and all resistance fronts
Middle East News
12:07
Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman: We call for an escalation of the confrontation in all parts of the West Bank and all resistance fronts
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Last-minute adjustments: Israeli public uneasy as Hamas-Israel prisoner swap faces hurdles
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Last-minute adjustments: Israeli public uneasy as Hamas-Israel prisoner swap faces hurdles
7
Middle East News
13:03
Israeli Defense Minister: We will resume fighting after the ceasefire
Middle East News
13:03
Israeli Defense Minister: We will resume fighting after the ceasefire
8
Middle East News
11:50
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi: The displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt is a red line
Middle East News
11:50
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi: The displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt is a red line
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More