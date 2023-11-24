Quiet in southern Lebanon since the beginning of Gaza’s truce

Calm prevails on Friday in the border area in southern Lebanon since the Gaza ceasefire truce between Israel and the Hamas movement came into effect, according to the official agency and a photographer for Agence France-Presse.



In the besieged Gaza Strip, a humanitarian ceasefire took effect at 7:00 local time (5:00 GMT) for four days, during which the release of hostages held in Gaza and Palestinian detainees in Israel will take place.



The truce, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, comes after 49 days of war, initiated when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7. Israel responded with destructive airstrikes and a ground operation in the besieged Gaza Strip.



In Lebanon, the official National News Agency reported, "Cautious calm prevails on the southern border, with the start of the humanitarian truce in Gaza at 7:00 am."



A photographer for AFP in the Marjayoun region in southeast Lebanon reported hearing shelling ten minutes before the truce began, noting that complete calm has prevailed in the area since 7:00 am.



In the Aita al-Shaab region in southwest Lebanon, a resident told AFP about "calm, and no shelling from either side."



An Israeli army spokesperson confirmed to AFP that no incidents or shelling have occurred at the border with Lebanon since the Gaza truce began.



The escalation in southern Lebanon resulted in the death of 109 people, mostly Hezbollah fighters, and at least 14 civilians, including three journalists, according to a tally by AFP.



Israeli authorities reported the deaths of nine people, including three civilians.



The escalation forced 55,491 people to evacuate, according to the International Organization for Migration, a UN agency, especially from southern Lebanon.



The Lebanese army urged returning evacuees to their homes to "take the utmost precautions and be wary of the aftermath of enemy shelling, especially phosphorus ammunition and unexploded ordnance, and to avoid approaching them."