Israel warns Syrian leader of 'heavy price' if security interests threatened
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-04-2025 | 04:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel warns Syrian leader of 'heavy price' if security interests threatened
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday warned Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa that he would face severe consequences if Israel's security was threatened.
"I warn Syrian leader Jolani: If you allow hostile forces to enter Syria and threaten Israeli security interests, you will pay a heavy price," Katz said in a statement, addressing the Syrian leader with his former nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Jolani.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Israel Katz
Syria
Ahmed al-Sharaa
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes in north kill at least 15
Previous
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12
Israel Defense Minister warns of 'war' in Gaza if Hamas halts hostages' release
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12
Israel Defense Minister warns of 'war' in Gaza if Hamas halts hostages' release
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-03
Israeli PM warns Hamas of consequences it 'cannot imagine' if Gaza hostages not released
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-03
Israeli PM warns Hamas of consequences it 'cannot imagine' if Gaza hostages not released
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19
Israel's FM warns regional instability to persist if Hamas stays in power in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19
Israel's FM warns regional instability to persist if Hamas stays in power in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-11
Yemen's Houthis ready to launch attacks on Israel if war on Gaza resumes: Leader
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-11
Yemen's Houthis ready to launch attacks on Israel if war on Gaza resumes: Leader
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:46
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes in north kill at least 15
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:46
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes in north kill at least 15
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:48
Gaza's health ministry says 1,066 killed since Israel resumed strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:48
Gaza's health ministry says 1,066 killed since Israel resumed strikes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:25
Netanyahu says Israeli army 'dissecting' Gaza to retrieve hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:25
Netanyahu says Israeli army 'dissecting' Gaza to retrieve hostages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:56
UK says 'does not support' Israel's expansion of Gaza offensive
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:56
UK says 'does not support' Israel's expansion of Gaza offensive
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-24
Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election dates
Lebanon News
2025-03-24
Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election dates
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-01
Aid oversight: Why are the US, Saudi Arabia, and IMF focused on Lebanon's Reconstruction Council leadership?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-01
Aid oversight: Why are the US, Saudi Arabia, and IMF focused on Lebanon's Reconstruction Council leadership?
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-01
Sources to LBCI: Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs kills four, names identified
Lebanon News
2025-04-01
Sources to LBCI: Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs kills four, names identified
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-27
No deal to delay central bank governor appointment, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-27
No deal to delay central bank governor appointment, sources tell LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Rocket attacks from Lebanon’s south—US wants answers: What’s the latest?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Rocket attacks from Lebanon’s south—US wants answers: What’s the latest?
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
Could a 'massive city' lie beneath Egypt’s pyramids? New findings raise questions
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
Could a 'massive city' lie beneath Egypt’s pyramids? New findings raise questions
3
Variety and Tech
09:19
Apple credits Lebanese researcher for uncovering major iOS security flaw
Variety and Tech
09:19
Apple credits Lebanese researcher for uncovering major iOS security flaw
4
Lebanon News
06:02
Diplomatic pressure builds on Lebanon to set Hezbollah disarmament timeline, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02
Diplomatic pressure builds on Lebanon to set Hezbollah disarmament timeline, sources tell LBCI
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:35
Will Beirut's municipal elections break tradition? Here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
13:35
Will Beirut's municipal elections break tradition? Here’s what we know
6
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon's $250 million war debris loan delayed pending Council for Development and Reconstruction appointments, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon's $250 million war debris loan delayed pending Council for Development and Reconstruction appointments, sources tell LBCI
7
Lebanon News
05:33
Israeli army conducts sweeping operation near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
05:33
Israeli army conducts sweeping operation near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon: NNA
8
Lebanon Economy
11:24
Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet
Lebanon Economy
11:24
Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet
