Israel warns Syrian leader of 'heavy price' if security interests threatened

Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-04-2025 | 04:11
Israel warns Syrian leader of 'heavy price' if security interests threatened
Israel warns Syrian leader of 'heavy price' if security interests threatened

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday warned Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa that he would face severe consequences if Israel's security was threatened.

"I warn Syrian leader Jolani: If you allow hostile forces to enter Syria and threaten Israeli security interests, you will pay a heavy price," Katz said in a statement, addressing the Syrian leader with his former nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Jolani.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Israel Katz

Syria

Ahmed al-Sharaa

