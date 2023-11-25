Israeli army reports thwarting missile attack from Lebanon on drone

Lebanon News
2023-11-25 | 01:40
Israeli army reports thwarting missile attack from Lebanon on drone
0min
Israeli army reports thwarting missile attack from Lebanon on drone

The Israeli army announced early on Saturday the interception of a surface-to-air missile launched from Lebanon towards an Israeli drone, noting that the drone was undamaged and continued its mission, according to Anadolu Agency.

The announcement from the Israeli army clarified, "During the incident, an intercepting missile was also launched, and in response to the launch, fighter jets attacked Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure," as per the statement.
 

