Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US

Iran's top security official said Saturday that Tehran was making progress towards beginning negotiations with the United States to avoid a military confrontation.



"Contrary to the hype of the contrived media war, structural arrangements for negotiations are progressing," Ali Larijani, the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, posted on X.



He was speaking a day after the Kremlin said he held talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and a day after U.S. President Donald Trump predicted Iran would seek a deal to avoid U.S. military action.



AFP



