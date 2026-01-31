News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
20
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
20
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US
World News
31-01-2026 | 13:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US
Iran's top security official said Saturday that Tehran was making progress towards beginning negotiations with the United States to avoid a military confrontation.
"Contrary to the hype of the contrived media war, structural arrangements for negotiations are progressing," Ali Larijani, the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, posted on X.
He was speaking a day after the Kremlin said he held talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and a day after U.S. President Donald Trump predicted Iran would seek a deal to avoid U.S. military action.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Iran
Tehran
United States
Russia
Next
Musk says steps to stop Russia from using Starlink have worked
Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-12-22
Russia says 'slow progress' in talks with US on Ukraine
World News
2025-12-22
Russia says 'slow progress' in talks with US on Ukraine
0
World News
2025-12-15
Ukrainian negotiator says 'real progress' in talks with US
World News
2025-12-15
Ukrainian negotiator says 'real progress' in talks with US
0
Middle East News
2025-11-11
Iran seeks 'peaceful nuclear deal' with US, official says
Middle East News
2025-11-11
Iran seeks 'peaceful nuclear deal' with US, official says
0
Middle East News
2025-11-11
Iran seeks 'peaceful nuclear deal' with US, official says
Middle East News
2025-11-11
Iran seeks 'peaceful nuclear deal' with US, official says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:22
Musk says steps to stop Russia from using Starlink have worked
World News
04:22
Musk says steps to stop Russia from using Starlink have worked
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios
0
World News
12:23
US envoy Witkoff reports 'constructive' Ukraine talks with Russia
World News
12:23
US envoy Witkoff reports 'constructive' Ukraine talks with Russia
0
World News
05:59
Ukraine reports mass power outages due to 'technical malfunction'
World News
05:59
Ukraine reports mass power outages due to 'technical malfunction'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-02
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah training complex and military sites in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-01-02
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah training complex and military sites in South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2025-11-06
US army plans to establish presence at Damascus airbase: Sources to Reuters
Middle East News
2025-11-06
US army plans to establish presence at Damascus airbase: Sources to Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-29
Lebanon's 2026 budget: Survival spending without a recovery plan
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-29
Lebanon's 2026 budget: Survival spending without a recovery plan
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-16
Finance, energy ministers say World Bank backing boosts Lebanon's power sector reforms
Lebanon News
2026-01-16
Finance, energy ministers say World Bank backing boosts Lebanon's power sector reforms
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
06:58
Explosion reported at building in Iran Gulf city, cause unknown: AFP
Middle East News
06:58
Explosion reported at building in Iran Gulf city, cause unknown: AFP
2
Lebanon News
07:26
Israel reports strike on Hezbollah member in Markaba
Lebanon News
07:26
Israel reports strike on Hezbollah member in Markaba
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks
6
World News
13:15
Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US
World News
13:15
Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US
7
Middle East News
09:11
One person killed, 14 hurt in blast in Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, Iranian media reports
Middle East News
09:11
One person killed, 14 hurt in blast in Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, Iranian media reports
8
Middle East News
09:05
Four killed in gas blast in residential building in Iran's Ahvaz, media reports
Middle East News
09:05
Four killed in gas blast in residential building in Iran's Ahvaz, media reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More