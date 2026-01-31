Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US

World News
31-01-2026 | 13:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US

Iran's top security official said Saturday that Tehran was making progress towards beginning negotiations with the United States to avoid a military confrontation.

"Contrary to the hype of the contrived media war, structural arrangements for negotiations are progressing," Ali Larijani, the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, posted on X.

He was speaking a day after the Kremlin said he held talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and a day after U.S. President Donald Trump predicted Iran would seek a deal to avoid U.S. military action.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Iran

Tehran

United States

Russia

LBCI Next
Musk says steps to stop Russia from using Starlink have worked
Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-22

Russia says 'slow progress' in talks with US on Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2025-12-15

Ukrainian negotiator says 'real progress' in talks with US

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-11

Iran seeks 'peaceful nuclear deal' with US, official says

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-11

Iran seeks 'peaceful nuclear deal' with US, official says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:22

Musk says steps to stop Russia from using Starlink have worked

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios

LBCI
World News
12:23

US envoy Witkoff reports 'constructive' Ukraine talks with Russia

LBCI
World News
05:59

Ukraine reports mass power outages due to 'technical malfunction'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-02

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah training complex and military sites in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-06

US army plans to establish presence at Damascus airbase: Sources to Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-29

Lebanon's 2026 budget: Survival spending without a recovery plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-16

Finance, energy ministers say World Bank backing boosts Lebanon's power sector reforms

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
06:58

Explosion reported at building in Iran Gulf city, cause unknown: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Israel reports strike on Hezbollah member in Markaba

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks

LBCI
World News
13:15

Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US

LBCI
Middle East News
09:11

One person killed, 14 hurt in blast in Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, Iranian media reports

LBCI
Middle East News
09:05

Four killed in gas blast in residential building in Iran's Ahvaz, media reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More