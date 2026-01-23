Salam meets Macron as preparations advance for army support conference

French sources said the meeting between Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and French President Emmanuel Macron comes after recent efforts that led to setting a date for a conference to support the Lebanese army and Internal Security Forces.



The sources said Macron is expected to stress that preparations for the conference are moving forward in earnest, framing it as a concrete translation of pledges to support the army, particularly in efforts to consolidate the monopoly of weapons.



They said talks between Macron and Salam will focus on negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) aimed at reaching an agreement, especially following Salam’s meeting in Davos with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. Discussions will also cover the draft law on the financial gap.



The sources added that regional developments will also be on the agenda.